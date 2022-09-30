Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402ZA Review: Great Display, Awesome Performance.

Why it stands out:

• OLED touchscreen with NanoEdge

• Incredibly lightweight & slim

• Robust processor & rich connectivity

• ASUS WiFi Master Premium,

• ErgoSense Keyboard and Touchpad with NumberPad 2.0

• New power key with fingerprint sensor

Immersive Visual Experience

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402ZA features a 14-inch 2.8K 16:10 OLED HDR touchscreen with a 4-sided NanoEdge design, with incredibly slim 2.8 mm bezels on its external borders providing an up to 90% screen-to-body ratio. The display supports 2880 x 1800 resolution, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 0.2 ms response time and 90 Hz refresh rate is certified VESA DisplayHDR™ 500 True Black, supporting peak brightness of up to 550 nits and 0.0005 nits of deep black brightness, providing creators with brighter and more detailed viewing experiences.

The display offers an ultrawide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3 and is PANTONE® Validated to provide the most precise color accuracy. The color gamut of sRGB is for creating web content or browsing, DCI-P3 is for cinema content, or Display P3 is for movie-grade colors finessed to fit everyday viewing in the real world.

ASUS OLED laptops are able to show great detail at lower brightness settings. This means users can see the content more clearly without having to turn up the brightness; therefore, your eyes are exposed to less blue light.

ASUS OLED laptops are able to maintain color detail at any brightness, so users can adapt the brightness according to your usage environment. Because OLED displays deliver accurate color with less brightness, eyes have less exposure to blue light.

Sophisticated finish with new ASUS logo

The chassis of the new Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402ZA is made of aluminum alloy and the ASUS logo design on the lid is formed with simple lines. The new lid design features the ASUS monogram with refreshing new colors. It is available in two color schemes: Ponder Blue and Aqua Celadon.

This laptop has a unique 180° lay-flat hinge design that allows full 180° movement so users can lay the laptop flat. It features a new Power key design. It helps avoid accidental touches by users and also integrates the secure finger login, giving users more security login options.

Powerful Performance

With a thin and light design, the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402ZA is equipped with the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 P- UX3402ZA processor. It supports up to 16 GB of onboard memory and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD. It also features two Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C ports. Each Thunderbolt 4 port can support up to 40 Gbps data bandwidth, DisplayPort, and Power Delivery. In addition, the device also offers a full-sized HDMI 2.0 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an audio combo jack, and a microSD card reader. This makes it possible for the machine to easily connect to an external 4K display, storage devices, or expand connections.

The laptop is equipped with a 75-watt-hour battery, which provides more than enough battery life to cover a day of work or play.

The Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402ZA is an Intel Evo™ certified laptop, which guarantees a certain set of hardware specifications and key experience targets for an exceptional mobile experience ― including instant wake and long battery life.

It is equipped with ASUS WiFi Master Premium technology, which has a built-in dual-band WiFi 6E wireless network for faster wireless transmission performance. It also has an ASUS-exclusive WiFi SmartConnect feature, which provides greater distance, stability, and seamless wireless network experiences for users.

ErgoSense Keyboard

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402ZA features an ErgoLift hinge design which results in the ErgoSense keyboard automatically tilting when the laptop is opened. This design allows users to type more comfortably and increases the ventilation space under the chassis for improved heat dissipation.

The keyboard of the laptop achieves a 19.05 mm pitch (the distance between the middle of a key to the middle of its adjacent key) and offer many commonly used function keys, enabling users to type comfortably. The keyboard is backlit for convenient typing in dark environments such as flights. In addition, the keys of ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402ZA feature a subtle 0.2 mm dish-shaped indentation and 1.4 mm key travel — the longest of its class of laptops.

The machine comes with NumberPad 2.0, an LED-illuminated numeric keypad integrated in the touchpad. A single-touch sensor at the top right of the touchpad turns NumberPad on and off, and a tap on the icon at the top left lets you choose one of two brightness levels. You can also swipe from the top left icon in any direction on the NumberPad 2.0 to activate the Calculator app on the main display.

Harman Kardon certified Audio

The audio system of the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED has been carefully tuned by experts from the ASUS Golden Ear team and certified by audio specialists Harman Kardon to ensure the very best sound for all kinds of content. It outputs louder volumes, richer depth and better surround-sound effects compared to other laptops of a similar size.

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Dolby Atmos provides an all-new listening experience that lets users hear music, movies, or podcasts in a detailed aural environment, with perfect clarity and lifelike spatial separation. Offering a wide range of equalizer settings, users can use the presets or custom tune the signal.

For business travelers and other remote employees, videoconferencing is increasingly common. Voice quality is important for efficient and clear communication, so the new Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402ZA features ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Audio, which ensures that users can hear and be heard clearly in any scenario. A ClearVoice Mic function page lets user select from one of four modes: Normal, Balanced, Single Presenter or Multi-Presenter.

Basic Specifications

CPU 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1260P processor

12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1240P processor

Display options 14” 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 90 Hz 16:10 OLED touchscreen, four-sided NanoEdge design with 90% screen-to-body ratio, up to 550-nit peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification

14” 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 90 Hz 16:10 OLED non-touch screen, four-sided NanoEdge design with 90% screen-to-body ratio, up to 400-nit peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, DisplayHDR 600 True Black certification

14” 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 16:10 IPS display, four-sided NanoEdge design with 90% screen-to-body ratio, up to 400-nit brightness, 100% sRGB color gamut

Operating system Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home

Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe graphics

Main memory 8/ 16 GB 4800 MHz LPDDR5 onboard

Storage 512 GB / 1 TB PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD

Connectivity Dual-band WiFi 6E (802.11ax) + Bluetooth® 5.2

Camera 720p HD/ FHD Camera

I/O ports 2 x ThunderboltTM 4 USB-C® with full range (5~20V) of charging

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x standard HDMI® 2.0

1 x MicroSD Reader

1 x Audio combo jack

Touchpad ASUS NumberPad 2.0 (optional) / ASUS ErgoSense touchpad

Audio Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos sound system with 2 built-in speakers

Built-in array microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support

Battery 75 Wh lithium-polymer battery

AC adapter 65W Type-C power adapter (Output: 20 V DC, 100 W, Input: 100-240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal)

Dimensions 313.62 x 220.63 x 16.9 mm

Weight 1.39 kg

