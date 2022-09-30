The Lagos state police command has mobilised officers of its Rapid Response Squad (RRS) to patrol around various locations in Lagos state including the Lekki Tollgate ahead of the Independence Day rally by supporters of Peter Obi.

PM News reports that the operatives of the RRS and the taskforce have taken over the Lekki Tollgate to prevent the Obi supporters from converging at the location as ordered by a court.

Police officers have been deployed to various locations of Lagos ahead of the Independence Day rally by Peter Obi's supporters. Photo: Lagos state police command

Source: Twitter

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos had on Thursday, September 29, ordered the inspector general of police and the Lagos state commissioner of police to enforce the order.

According to the court, the Obidient team are allowed to pass through the Tollgate but not converge at the said location.

The court also urged the police leadership to ensure compliance of the Obidient on its order around the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Some officers deployed to the Lekki area of Lagos state. Photo: Lagos state police command

Source: Twitter

Subsequently, in a tweet made on Friday, September 30, the Lagos State Police Command through its official Twitter handle said the Lagos CP has ordered the RSS commander CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi to lead his team and Lagos Taskforce on convoy patrol of the city.

The command tweet said:

"In continuation of its routine convoy patrol of the metropolis as directed by the Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi is presently leading RRS team and Lagos Taskforce on convoy patrol of the city."

Another Obidient march? Peter Obi's supporters release details of 'Mother of All' rally in Lagos

Supporters of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, are set to hold a rally in Lagos state.

The team lead for the supporters said the rally will take place in three different locations across the state.

According to the lead, relevant security agencies across the country have been notified about the rally through the appropriate channel.

Video of woman selling 'Obidient' kunu, water, excites many Abuja residents as 2023 election draws near

Many residents in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city have been impressed by how a woman selling kunu aya, tiger nut drinks, was marketing her goods.

The woman who was obviously out to make some sales at the Saturday, September 24, rally in support of Peter Obi was calling on customers to patronise her in quite a unique way.

The yet-to-be-identified petty trader urged intending customers to buy her 'obidient kunu aya', which said claimed was very sweet.

Source: Legit.ng