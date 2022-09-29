The Adoration Ministry in Enugu will officially commence masses following the lifting of Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka ban

His ban was lifted by the Enugu Catholic Diocese after three months when he was first suspended

The controversial Mbaka became a trending topic three months ago for calling the Labour Party flag bearer a ''stingy young man''

Renowned Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has returned to God's work after three months of suspension by the Enugu Catholic Diocese.

As reported by The Nation, Mbaka's ban was lifted on Thursday, September 29 while he announced he will be returning back to active ministry on Sunday, October 2.

Rev. Fr Ejike Mbaka in a statement stated that he will be resuming active ministry from Sunday, October 2. Photo: Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria - AMEN

It will be recalled that the controversial Mbaka was sanctioned with an indefinite ban by the Bishop of the Diocese, Most. Rev. Callistus Onaga on Saturday, June 18.

On the controversial side, Mbaka in one of his sermons called the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi a "stingy man''.

His criticism of the former Anambra state sparked a lot of reactions and backlash which drew a lot of attention to the cleric.

The cleric in his words said It's better to have an old man as President than a ‘stingy young man.'

Soon after, the embattled Mbaka retracted his statement and apologised in an open letter for calling Obi a stingy man.

Mbaka to commence mass in earnest - Enugu Catholic Diocese

The Director of communications of the Enugu Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi confirmed that the Bishop lifted the ban on Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry.

He said, henceforth, masses would begin to hold at The Adoration Ground.

According to him: “I can confirm to you that the ban has been lifted. That’s the situation now. There’ll be Mass there beginning from this Sunday and subsequent Sundays”.

Announcing the resumption of activities on its verified social media handle, Fr. Mbaka informed his followers that the ministry would restart on Sunday.

He wrote: “Dear Adorers,

“To the glory of God, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria Amen, starts on Sunday 2nd October, 2022 with 10am Mass at the Adoration ground Umuchigbo Iji Nike Emene Enugu State.

“God bless you miraculously as you come to worship God with us.

“Rev Fr, Ejike Mbaka”.

Pope Francis condemns attack on Enugu Bishop, issues strong warning to Mbaka’s followers

Meanwhile, in the middle of all these controversies, the Pope weighed in on the attack on the Bishop of Enugu Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga by Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka's followers.

Pope Francis through his representative in Nigeria, condemned the attack on the Bishop and noted it is unacceptable.

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), urged adoration members to stop castigating Bishop Onaga and Catholic Church in Enugu.

