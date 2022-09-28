Former militant leader Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo has commenced operation in the fight against oil lifters and pipeline vandals, The Nation reported.

Despite the controversy and backlash surrounding his N4.5bn monthly surveillance contract from the federal government, the warlord commenced operation with a series of gunboats, and deadly ammunitions amongst others.

Legit.ng gathered that Tompolo was accompanied by over 1000 gallant youths selected from various host communities in the Niger Delta. Tompolo was also joined by joint security operatives of the federal government like the Army, Navy, and civil defense corp.

Confirming the commencement of operation against oil lifters, a source who pleaded anonymity stated that the commencement of the operation was on Monday, September 26.

He said:

“Tompolo embarked on massive recruitment of youths from the host communities to give the people a sense of belonging. The recruitment is ongoing and the target is to engage about 20,000 youths in protecting oil installations within their domains”.

The source also revealed that the joint task force has been saddled with the responsibility of identifying illegal refineries, illegal pipeline connections, and a host of other illegal activities.

Meanwhile, the Chief Superintending Officer (CSO), Supreme Egbesu Order (ESU), Tompolo’s traditional religion, Apostle Bodmas Kemepadei confirmed the development stating that the operation will bring an end to illegal activities at the pipelines across the Niger Delta.

It was gathered that the recruited youths were deployed in batches across strategic areas in the creeks and the waterways in other to unearth some illegal bunkering camps.

Kemepadei said:

“The engagement has seen him on occasions with stakeholders drawn from Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, and other areas of interest where crude oil theft has been on the rise.

“Prior to this time, the nation’s economic sector has decried a fall in the face of the rising oil price in the international market to crude theft and illegal bunkering."

