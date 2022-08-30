All efforts to combat the incessant rate of pipeline vandalism and oil theft are currently ongoing

FCT, Abuja - Mele Kyari, the group managing director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has revealed that religious worship centres like churches and mosques are also aiding and abating oil theft, This Day newspaper reported.

Mr. Kyari made this known on Tuesday, August 30 while reeling out recent reports of the company during the ministerial press conference at the state house in Abuja.

He revealed that pipeline vandals now have storage in churches and mosques where they hide stolen crude oil.

Kyari noted that stern action has been taken, revealing that all pipeline networks have been totally shut down.

This means all channels of distribution are dormant at present and this is due to the incessant activities of vandalism in affected areas.

He further disclosed that findings by the company have confirmed the operation of a 200-kilometer pipeline stretch with 344 reservoirs that were discovered around areas infested by vandals.

He said 355 pots have been confiscated by the company and about 122 culprits linked to vandalism across the federation will be apprehended in due course.

Rehabilitation of 4 refineries on course – Kyari

Kyari also revealed that the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s four major refineries is on the card coupled with the Dangote refinery that is almost on the verge of operation.

He revealed that when all the necessary reforms are made, Nigeria will begin to export petroleum products by June or July 2023.

Kyari clarifies Tompolo's hiring

In his remark on Tompolo’s surveillance contract, the Guardian newspaper reported that Kyari acknowledged the efforts of security agencies but end-to-end pipeline monitoring of pipelines would require private entities as well as other community stakeholders’ involvement.

He said

“We need private contractors to man the right of way to these pipelines. So we put up a framework for contractors to come and bid and they were selected through a tender process. And we believe we made the right decision.”

