Many Nigerians don't pay attention to what goes on in the 2 chambers of the national, and this is where the fate of the country is being decided most, not the president as many assumed in most cases

If Nigerians can put more pressure on the national assembly, there would be a more significant change in the country's polity

One of the bills before the national assembly is the controversial water resource bill, aside from that bill seeks the control of waters in the country in the hand of the federal government amid calls for resource control, you may need FG approval before you have borehole water in your backyard

Nigeria’s 9th national assembly resumed plenary on Tuesday, September 20, after its annual two months vacation.

Already, there are high expectations that lawmakers will not sleep on their legislative responsibilities and immediately address unfinished businesses.

Major issues before national assembly that you need to know Photo Credit: Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan

Before his emergence in 2019 as senate president, Ahmed Lawan had said he would take the legislature back to the people, in a bid to achieve a new Nigeria where everyone will participate in inclusive governance.

During his inspection of the renovation work at the temporary venue for their sitting, Lawan confirmed that the confirmation of the chief justice of Nigeria and consideration of 2023 budget proposals will top the red chamber’s agenda upon resumption

On his side, the speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had in 2019 ‘Nation Building, a joint task’ agenda to achieve legislative harmony within the House where members can jettison partisanship in favour of national interest through unity of purpose.

However, here are 5 topical issues the lawmakers are expected to start debating:

Worsening Insecurity

Discussion on security had been a nub on the floor of the senate as it concerns all Nigerians at the moment.

Lawmakers of both the upper and lower chambers have passed many security-related motions, but nothing much has come out of them.

However, the worsening security situation in the country is expected to be the main agenda in both the senate and house of representatives.

2023 budget

One major issue before the lawmakers is the 2023 budget.

Nigerians must pay attention to the budget's details and passing as it is President Muhammadu Buhari's last budget and will be presented and passed during the campaign for the 2023 presidential election.

Last week, the speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, hinted that Buhari will present the budget in the first week of October.

Electoral offenses commission and water resource bills

The 9th assembly has been commended regarding the passage of important legislation.

However, one of the bills before the 9th assembly is the electoral offense bill that is waiting for the third reading to be passed.

Also, Nigerians should keep an eye on the controversial water resource bill rejected by the 8th assembly but re-presented by the executive to the 9th assembly.

Constitutional review

For many years, no less than a billion naira has been voted for the constitutional review exercise every legislative year.

On March 22, the Clark of the national assembly, Amos Ojo, sent 44 constitutional review bills to the Clark of the state houses of assembly for concurrence.

However, the constitutional review may fail as only 10 state houses of assembly have voted on the 44 bills while others are yet to do so with less than a week to political campaigns for presidential elections.

ASUU Strike

The industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has passed 7 months, and it is a national issue that concerns Nigerians.

Although the speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has stepped in to discuss with the union, there will be good news in the subsequent days.

The federal government, on the other hand, has taken the union to the industrial court that has directed the academics to return to the lecture theatres, but that is not the end, ASUU has vowed to appeal the judgment.

Lawmakers shun Gbajabiamila over bill to establish university in Buhari’s hometown, give shocking reason

Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the house of representatives have rejected the plea of the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, to suspend any bill that sought to establish more universities in Nigeria.

The speaker made the plea during a debate on establishing the university of transportation in Daura following a contribution from another lawmaker that suggested that the national institute of transportation technology, Zaria, should be upgraded to university.

Deputy speaker of the house, Idris Wase, who spoke on behalf of the lawmakers, said halting the call will jeopardize the political ambition of the lawmakers as many of them have promised their constituencies that higher institutions would be established.

