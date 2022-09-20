Not less than N10 million was recovered by the police in Abia from some suspects who robbed a bullion van recently

Among the suspects nabbed by police operatives is a former officer of the Department of State Services (DSS), Prosper Israel

The commissioner of police in the state, Jenet Agbede, said the operation was carried out by a 14-member gang

Abia - The police command in Abia on Monday, September 19, paraded some suspects said to have robbed a bullion van after killing a cash officer.

According to the commissioner of police in the state, Jenet Agbede, the sum of N10,184,000 was recovered from the suspects among whom is a former operative of the Department of State Services (DSS), Prosper Israel, Leadership reports.

The suspects were paraded by the police on Monday, September 19 (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Agbede revealed that the operation was carried out by a 14-member gang in July along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway close to Ntigha Junction in the Isiala Ngwa North local government area of the state.

In a part of her statement seen by Punch, she said:

“The suspects in their individual voluntary statements confessed belonging to a 14-man awful armed robbery gang with specialty in bullion van attacks and that for about two months before the attack, the van had been under their surveillance.”

Agbede disclosed that among exhibits recovered from Israel and his accomplices are one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) with 53 rounds of live ammunition and 13 AK47 rifles with 1,749 live ammunition.

The rest are two improvised explosive dynamites, one cut-to-size double barrel gun with five live cartridges, and 84 AK47 magazines, and a Mercedes Benz mini truck.

The names of the arrested suspects are:

Adesoji Adeniyi Nnamdi Nwaosu Nwachukwu Albert Chinwendu Israel Felix Ajalaja Moshood Opeyemi Matthew Christmas Azubuike Amaefula Monday Samuel

