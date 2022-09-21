Actress Eniola Badmus has joined many others to celebrate Senator Remi Tinubu as she clocks 62

Eniola, in a tribute to Remi, who is the wife of the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu, described her as a wonderful woman

The actress went on to shower prayers on the senator, with many of her fans also joining in the celebration

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has penned a birthday message to Remi Tinubu as she clocks 62 years old on Wednesday, September 21.

Eniola took to her Instagram page to share a picture of Remi, the wife of the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate (APC) Bola Tinubu.

Eniola Badmus says Remi Tinubu is like a mother to her. Credit: @eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

Celebrating Remi, the actress described the senator as a wonderful woman who nurtured her.

See an extract from Eniola's lengthy message below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Having someone like you as my mother is one of the rarest of good fortune, Even at 62 your level of energy is so great! Happy birthday to the most wonderful woman known to me! Thank you for always guiding and nurturing me. I wish you a very happy 62ND birthday!I hope your coming days are filled with endless joy, love, and serenity. Our dear heavenly Father, I thank You for Your faithfulness, love and mercy over the life of my mummy,Thank You for strength and good health."

See the post below:

Fans react as Eniola Badmus celebrates Remi Tinubu

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

oluwatobilooba:

"Our next First Lady lagbara Olorun ."

girllike_cynthia_:

"Excuse me, how old did Tinubu say he is again???"

iretops12:

"Happy Birthday Mama, wish you age with Abundance of Grace. But pls Eniola she looks like a lady of 25yrs wow i love her ❤️."

Eniola Badmus stuns many with pre-birthday pics

Popular actress Eniola Badmus flooded her social media timeline with some lovely pre-birthday pictures.

She shared the pictures ahead of her birthday, which was on Wednesday, September 7. The actress dazzled in black and white corporate wear as well as a lovely hairstyle.

Sharing the pictures, Eniola wrote:

”We counting down already +1 in few days #7thseptember #7thsept baby.”

Source: Legit.ng