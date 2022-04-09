Nigerian Police Vows to Arrest & Shame Officer Who Was Caught Smoking in Public, His Photo Shared on Twitter
- Police authorities have vowed to arrest and deal with an unnamed police officer who was caught smoking in pubic
- A photo seen on Twitter shows that the man was seated comfortably smoking with his police uniform in full gear
- But his bosses say they won't rest until enough disciplinary action is taken against the erring officer to serve as a deterrent to others
A police man caught smoking in public might be in for serious trouble if what the Nigerian Police is saying is anything to go by.
The policeman was seen in a photo gently enjoying a smoke in public with his full work regalia.
His photo made public
But unknown to him, someone took his photo and sent it to his bosses and authorities say they are now looking for him.
Massive shame as policeman is arrested for extorting N50k from NYSC member, his name and photo made public
In a tweet, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Acting Force PRO, FHQ Abuja reads:
"The police have commenced necessary action on this ugly scene. We have contacted Lagos Command to fish him out, name and shame him, and necessary disciplinary action will be taken from the office of the IGP with immediate effect."
"This is condemned in its totality as such is unpolice. It's quite unfortunate that we can see an officer of the police, on uniform, degenerates to this level. We must kick again this to serve as a deterrent to others. Thanks. MUYIWA Adejobi."
See the tweet below:
Nigerians on Twitter react
Nigerians took to the comment section to bare their minds on the tweet. Some of them are captured below:
@Ayomide75397953 said:
"Can you imagine them that is how they do plant some in a innocent civilians car when they don't see anything to accuse the person of they are a great smokers to the core."
@OyesileJohn reacted:
"So tell which country that have their uniform men smoke weeds in public. Do you guys even think before you talk. In the UK, this is a control drug and using can attract 5yrs in prison. Why do u people form woke to deceive others?"
@Exteemijolabii said:
"It's so rampant here in ABEOKUTA too. Moreso they should do an impromptu drug test on all officers, I swear we'll all the shocked at the outcome."
Police officer arrested for extorting N50k from NYSC member
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had also reported that a police officer who extorted N50k from an NYSC member was arrested by the Lagos state police command. The officer was identified as ASP Joseph Eyitere.
His photo was also posted on Twitter as the authorities say they want to name and shame him.
Many Nigerians also condemned the man for his action which the said is unbecoming of a father which they assume he is.
Source: Legit.ng