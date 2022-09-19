Some masquerades on Sunday, September 18, disrupted a church service in Shikal, a community in the Langtang LGA of Plateau

The masquerades were said to have beaten worshipers and the pastor to a pulp after invading the church

At the moment, no one knows what provoked the attack and the police command in the state is yet to give details on the development

Langtang LGA, Plateau - The service of a church in the Shikal community of Langtang south local government area of Plateau was disrupted on Sunday, September 18, when masquerades invaded the premises and wreaked havoc.

It was reported by Tribune that the masquerades forced their way into the church and started beating the congregants, including the presiding pastor, leaving many injured.

The police have confirmed the attack (Photo: @PoliceNG)

Source: Twitter

The newspaper has it that although some members of the unnamed church tried to resist the assailants, they were overpowered and beaten to a stupor, while others fled to safety.

Lamenting the tragic incident, one of the victims, John Nanpor, noted that so far nothing is known as to why the masquerades carried out the attack.

Calling on security agencies in the state to come to do the needful, Nanpor said:

“This has been the practice here for quite some time, especially during their yearly masquerade festival. We are pleading with security agencies to assist us in order to avoid breaking of law and order."

Police react

The development has been confirmed by the police public relations officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, who did not give details on it.

DSP Alabo stated:

“The DPO of the area has confirmed that it is true, they are working on the situation and the area is calm. He said masquerades went to a Church and disrupted their activities. The investigation is ongoing, we will give full details when we have them.”

