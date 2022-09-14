A young Nigerian prankster went on the street in a video to tell strangers that he loves them to get their reactions

The first woman he approached with the words just looked on in silence while braiding a customer's hair

A masquerade was so much happy that the prankster gave him money, so he prayed for the man in Jesus name

A Nigerian man who always makes prank videos online has made another clip where he went about telling strangers he loves them.

The first woman she told the words looked at him in silence as he walked away. When he repeated the action to another, the person danced.

The masquerade swore by Jesus when talking with the man. Photo source: TikTok/@teaserprank

Source: UGC

Masquerade prayed in Jesus name

Towards the end of the video, he told a masquerade "I love you". With a cane in his, the masquerade engaged him.

To prove his love, the prankster dipped his hand into his pocket and gave the masquerade money. He got so excited.

What amazed people was when the masked man used the name "Jesus" to bless the prankster for the gift.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the vide has gathered over 200 comments with close to 10,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

user7272692324937 said:

"fear money ooo, juju don shout Jesus."

.iam.stephen_ said:

"masquerade don fall oracle hand, e say in Jesus name."

Babythegreat said:

"Awwwn the second woman actually danced."

Iceberry said:

"Egungun wey dey street, one love osheyy."

Ayinde_001 said:

"Watin make me laugh na that ojuju he say in Jesus name."

Kingso said:

"The way i take love you eeeh....in Jesus name... nothing do you."

Hardeyjokeh said:

"D First Lady know no about love, nah only lashing she sabi."

Lady pranked soldier

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady in a clip played one on an unsuspecting military officer.

In the clip, the lady carried an empty bucket in a market as she approached a soldier to help her bring it down. The man thought the bucket had heavy loads in it.

After the man assisted her, she smiled and brought out a pack of snacks for the soldier. The man playfully wanted to smack her when he saw that he had been pranked.

Source: Legit.ng