Catholic Bishops of Nigeria have prayed to God for an immediate end to insecurity ravaging Imo State and the country at large

The Bishops stated that the Hope Uzodimma-led government deserves peace to perform its duties in the state

The Bishops also commended the governor over the newly constructed dualised Orlu-Owerri road which they passed through

Oweeri - The Catholic Bishops of Nigeria have stated that Governor Hope Uzodimma deserves all the peace his administration needs to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Imo state.

This was the stance of the clerics at a launch in honour of the College of Catholic Bishops at the Banquet Hall of Government House Owerri recently.

The Catholic Bishops exchanging pleasantries with Governor Uzodimma and his wife. Photo credit: @Chioma_Uzodimma

The Bishops who held their 2022 Second Plenary at Holy Trinity Catholic Cathedral Orlu said their trip to Owerri through the newly constructed dualised road was a beautiful site to behold.

President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji who is also the Catholic Archbishop of the Owerri Metropolitan Province thanked Governor Uzodimma for giving them the opportunity to have lunch with his cabinet.

He stated that the governor's large-heartedness is known at all levels of the Catholic Church in Nigeria.

Governor Uzodimma used the opportunity to remind the Bishops that his government is open to support the Church.

He urged the Bishops to have it at the back of their mind that the government under his watch belongs to them, insisting that it is a special blessing from God that he is the governor of Imo state.

In attendance were the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Ahmed Wase; Deputy Governor of Imo state, Prof Placid Njoku; Deputy Chief Whip of the House, Nkeiru Onyejiocha.

Others are General Ike Nwachukwu (rtd); Senator Osita Izunaso; Secretary to Government of Imo state, Chief Cosmas Iwu; chief of staff to the governor, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie and other top government officials.

