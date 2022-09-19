At least three former service chiefs will be campaigning for Atiku Abubakar to win the 2023 presidential election

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reportedly appointed three former service chiefs as members of the campaign council for its presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar.

Premium Times reported that the membership of the council was announced on Thursday, September 15, by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Bature Umar, in Abuja.

The appointed ex-army chiefs are:

1. Ishaya Bamaiyi

Bamaiyi was army chief from 1996 to 1999 under the administrations of late Head of State, Sani Abacha and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

2. Kenneth Minimah

Kenneth Minimah hails from Rivers state. He served as army chief for one year in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

3. Martin Luther Agwai

Martin Luther Agwai, also former army chief, hails from Kaduna state. He was also hired from retirement by Ex-President Jonathan as the deputy head of Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (Sure-P), a government intervention agency.

Legit.ng gathers that the three retired lieutenant generals and former chiefs of army staff were named as members of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The PCC has the mandate to organise the campaign for Atiku ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The council is chaired by Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state while Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State serve as his deputy in the north and south, respectively.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State is the director general of the campaign.

Atiku gives Governor Wike crucial appointment

Meanwhile, despite the rift between the duo, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku, has appointed Governor Nyesom Wike as a member of the campaign council.

Wike and all other PDP governors are appointed members of the committee which will be inaugurated on September 28, 2022.

