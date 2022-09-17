King Charles III has shunned the request of the Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19

The request of Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has been denied by King Charles III.

According to The Punch, The Zimbabwean President had earlier requested to attend the Queen’s funeral in a condolence letter.

Mnangagwa was not included in the list of invited world leaders to the lying-in-state by Buckingham Palace.

Why African president was not invited to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?

Charles III, in a statement by the deputy to the senior correspondence officer, Miss Jannie Vine, stated that the request of the Zimbabwean President was denied due to the report of violation of human rights in his country.

The statement reads in part, “His Majesty King Charles III, has asked me to inform you that President Mnangagwa’s request cannot be granted as it would go against the restrictions, including those of travel that the United Kingdom has in place with regards to many of the Zimbabwean governmental leadership and those connected to them. There is also concern at the confirmed reports of non-adherence to respecting human rights occurring in Zimbabwe.”

