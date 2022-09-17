The traffic control agency in Lagos state, popularly known as LASTMA, has reacted to a viral video online, urging the people to stop sharing it because it is an old video

The agency revealed that the incident happened before the EndSARS protest in 2023, and officials involved were properly sanctioned by constituted authority

LASTMA also mentioned that the operational vehicle in the video was part of its burnt vehicles during the EndSARS protest in Lagos

Oshodi, Lagos - The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has reacted to a viral video on microblogging Twitter, where an official was seen driving against traffic (one-way).

In the video, the operational vehicle with the number RMT 08 LA of Zone 25 Bariga was blocked by a private vehicle on Oworonsoki bridge in Lagos, LASTMA said on his verified Twitter page.

Video of LASTMA officials driving against traffic law in Lagos

According to the agency, the incident happened before the EndSARS protest in 2023 around Iyana-Oworo.

All officers involved have been reportedly sanctioned by the authority.

“The patrol van with registration No. RTM 08 LA (Zone 25 Bariga) seen in the viral video, was among LASTMA operational vehicles burnt alongside our office building by #EndSARS protesters at Iyana-Oworo, Lagos,” the agency's statement reads in part

It then called on the people to desist from sharing the video while reiterating its commitment to continue serving the state's people.

