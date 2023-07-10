The trending message that LASTMA officers are now holding POS machines on Lagos Roads has been debunked by the authority of the agency

Adebayo Taofeek, the spokesperson of LASTMA, in a broadcast on Monday, said the machines with officers of the traffic agency are referred to as TMS

According to Taofeek, the TMS machines will be a digital way of arresting and prosecuting traffic offenders

Oshodi, Lagos - The authority of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has explained what some Nigerians described as Point of Sale (POS) machines found with its officers on Lagos Roads.

In a 1:38 minutes video on LASTMA's Twitter page, the traffic agency reacted to the trending message about LASTMA Officers using a device that looks like a POS Machine, saying the machines with its officers are called Traffic Management Solution (TMS).

LASTMA opens up on officers allegedly using POS Machines

Source: Twitter

Adebayo Taofeek, the head of the LASTMA public affairs and enlightenment department, who spoke in the video, said the purpose of the TMS machines are digital means to identify transport offenders for prosecution.

All you need to know about LASTMA POS-Like machine known as TMS

"This TMS camera is to enhance transparency in traffic management and scientifically address indiscipline on our roads. These cameras captured any traffic infractions from a distance and real-time in video and photograph evidence."

Taofeek further explained that anyone found contravening the traffic law in the state would be captured by the camera, and such person would receive notification on their phone, detailing his offence and the amount of fine that the offence attracted.

He then urged road users to abide by the traffic laws in the state, such as making illegal U-turns, and driving against the traffic light, among others.

Taofeek in the broadcast particularly sent warning to commercial drivers against picking passenger at non-designated stops as well as causing traffics on Lagos roads.

See the video here:

