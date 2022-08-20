Lagos state traffic management authority (LASTMA) is very popular with many road users in the state, and it is an agency under the ministry of transportation.

LASTMA was established in 2000 by former Bola Tinubu, the then governor of Lagos state, with the objective of maintaining the sanity of roads in the state.

The agency’s mission is to promote a state-wide traffic regulation, management and control culture. It is to ensure smooth traffic flow of Lagos roads.

Since the establishment of LASTMA, it has arrested and fined road users found guilty of violating road rules and regulations.

Some of the offences carry various penalties, including fines, imprisonment and training at the Lagos state driving institute, The Nation reported.

9 Traffic rules you must obey in Lagos Photo Credit: Lastma

Source: Twitter

Some major offences allowed the agency to seize traffic offenders' cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

Here are the 9 rules you must obey:

Ensure your vehicle does not break down and obstruct traffic flow because this may lead to getting fined for obstruction and also paying the towing fee. Avoid indiscriminate parking, dropping off or stopping to pick up passengers on the highway. Always display reflective warning signs at the point of breakdown on the road. Drive your vehicle within restricted routes or dedicated lanes. Do not disobey traffic lights. Be civil and not disobey LASTMA officials. Avoid one-way driving. Ensure to keep to the right lane if your vehicle is moving slowly. Avoid making wrong U-turns.

Ignorance is not an excuse for the law

Note that ignorance of the law is not an excuse.

Any apprehended traffic offender has two options: payment of fine or accepting issuance of court referral.

Also, any traffic offender that feels he or she is not guilty of an offence can approach the court to defend himself.

Source: Legit.ng