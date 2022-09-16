Again, the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram terrorists clashed in Borno State on Thursday night, killing dozens of fighters

They terrorised the residents of the Dikwa and Bama local government areas which later resulted to the death of a commander

Meanwhile, the commander and his team were on a robbery mission, but were intercepted by the ISWAP fighters and were defeated

On Thursday, September 15, another fierce battle broke out between late Abubakar Shekau Boko Haram faction and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) that led to the killing of a commander simply identified as “Kundu” and dozens of fighters.

The fight happened between Dikwa and Bama local government areas.

A security source said that Kundu and his team were on a robbery mission when the ISWAP intercepted them on six motorcycles, each conveying three fighters, Daily Trust reported.

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari urges service chiefs to take the fight to the doorstep of terrorists. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

A security analyst confirmed the clash

Zagazola Makama, a security analyst and a counter insurgency in Lake Chad, also confirmed the fight.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

“A heavy fight ensued between the terrorists resulting to dozens of casualties on the side of the Boko Haram terrorists, while few ISWAP terrorists were wounded.

“The Boko Haram terrorists took to their heels leaving their motorcycles to the ISWAP terrorists.”

Good news as COAS leaks 'high-grade' military moves Army is making against terrorists, sponsors

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday, September 13, said it has been tracking the activities of terrorists and other criminals in Nigeria.

The chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, while speaking at the opening of the COAS third Quarter Conference 2022, in Abuja said that the military is appraising its performance so far and adopting new ideas to enhance security in Nigeria.

He noted that the quarterly conference by the Nigerians Army is aimed at maintaining constant interaction with commanders in the field.

FG finally reveals the stage of insecurity in Nigeria as Lai Mohammed gives details

Nigerians across the world have been assured that the worst days of insecurity in the country are over.

This assurance was handed to citizens by the minister of information, culture and tourism, Lai Mohammed.

According to Mohammed, terrorists and bandits operating in various parts of the country can only run but cannot hide.

Source: Legit.ng