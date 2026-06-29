Pakistani security forces launched a cross-border operation on Sunday, killing 29 fighters in strikes against militant hideouts

Afghanistan condemned the attacks, saying they caused civilian casualties and branded them “a crime and an act of brutality”

The escalation follows a deadly Karachi attack and months of tit-for-tat violence between Islamabad and Kabul

Pakistani security forces carried out a ground operation on Sunday, June 28, 2026, along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Officials confirmed that the operation was followed by “calibrated strikes” against militant hideouts and safe havens, resulting in the deaths of 29 fighters. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the move was in direct response to multiple militant attacks across Pakistan.

Pakistan security forces launch cross-border strikes targeting militant hideouts along the Afghan frontier. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Afghan government condemns strikes

In Afghanistan, government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid reported that Pakistan’s attacks caused civilian casualties, including women and children. He stated: “We strongly condemn this cowardly act of aggression and consider it a crime and an act of brutality.” The Afghan Taliban government has consistently denied Pakistan’s accusations of harbouring militants.

Surge in militant attacks in Pakistan

Accoridng to AP, Pakistan has faced a rise in militant attacks targeting police and security forces in recent years. Authorities blame the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and allied groups for much of the violence. The latest operation specifically targeted TTP hideouts along the border.

Karachi attack preceded border strikes

The border operation came just a day after militants armed with guns and explosives attacked the paramilitary Rangers headquarters in Karachi.

Three soldiers were killed, while security forces neutralised three attackers and arrested another, identified as an Afghan national. Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the Karachi assault.

Rising tensions between Islamabad and Kabul

The strikes are the latest in a series of cross-border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Less than three weeks earlier, Pakistan launched airstrikes on alleged militant hideouts in Afghanistan. Since February, hundreds have been killed in tit-for-tat military actions. Despite mediation efforts, including talks hosted by China in April, no lasting ceasefire has been achieved.

The escalation highlights the fragile state of relations between Islamabad and Kabul. With Pakistan accusing Afghanistan of sheltering militants and Kabul denying the claims, the cycle of violence continues to undermine regional stability. Analysts warn that without a breakthrough in negotiations, the conflict risks deepening further.

Karachi paramilitary Rangers face deadly assault claimed by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar faction of the Pakistani Taliban. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Pakistan interior minister urges new laws for online speech

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pakistan's new interior minister said Tuesday the country needed better laws to regulate internet free speech, as disruption of social media platform X stretched into its fifth week. Islamabad has declined to clearly say whether it is behind nationwide restrictions to the platform, formerly known as Twitter, which have left it rarely accessible since February 17.

Pakistan's polls earlier that month were marred by allegations of rigging, and the outages began after a senior government official made a public admission of vote tampering. "We need to make better laws," Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said when asked whether his ministry was responsible for the X shutdown.

Source: Legit.ng