Following the murder of the chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Authority, Branch A in Mile 12 under Bridge, Sulaiman Lawal, a renowned property consultant, Dolapo Oni, who was alleged to be an accomplice in the attack has denied his involvement in the attack.

It was alleged that the deceased unionist was murdered by some yet-to-be-identified cultists in a violent battle for the control of the Branch ‘A’ garage located under Mile 12 bridge recently.

Dolapo Oni (left) has denied involvement in the death of Sulaiman Lawal (middle). Mustapha Lawal (right) raised the allegation. Photo credit: Toyin Sola

The deceased brother, Mustapha Lawal, in a recent interview alleged that Dolapo had a hand in the cult clash which led to the killing of his brother.

He said:

“Some days ago, I got a call from my brother that he needed a car that would convey him to his home. While I was working on this, I heard that he had been killed."

Describing the allegation as wicked and baseless, Oni said it was fabricated to soil his reputation and defame his character as he noted that he had never being in contact with the deceased.

He added that he was neither a regular visitor to the area nor was at the scene of the incidence on that fateful day

While lamenting that residents in the area now perceive him as a murderer and tout, Oni, through his counsel, Barr Rotimi Oduba, has demanded for immediate retraction of the slanderous broadcast made by Mustapha Lawal against him with a public apology or face a legal action.

The demand notice read:

"On or about 28th August 2022, you granted an interview falsely stating that our client was among a group of hoodlums who masterminded the killing of one Suleiman Lawal, who until his death was the Branch ‘A’ chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Authority located under the Mile 12 under Bridge, Lagos.

"The said interview has since gone viral on all social media platforms.

"You falsely stated that our client would on some occasions brazenly publicly wielded a handgun threatening members of the public and stating that nothing can be done to him and that if he was arrested, he would bail himself. These statements, as you know are false but yet chose to put them out of the public with the sole aim of disparaging our client’s character and tarnish his image in the eye of the public.

All I want is a retraction of all the allegations but failure to do this, I will be left with no other option than to seek legal redress and damages against Mustapha Lawal to the tune of N250million."

