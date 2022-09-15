Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has been named as the director general of Atiku's campaign council

Also, Governors Bala Mohammed and Seyi Makinde of Bauchi and Oyo states were named as vice chairmen, north and south respectively

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwual was also named as director General of the National Campaign Management Committee

Finally, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP,) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has released the name of the director general of his Presidential Campaign Council.

According to Vanguard newspaper Akwa Ibom state Governor, Udom Emmanuel hasbeen named the director general of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign.

Atiku also named Governors Bala Mohammed and Seyi Makinde of Bauchi and Oyo states as vice chairmen, north and south respectively.

Udom Emmanuel has been named as the director general of Atiku's campaign council. Photo: Udom Emmanuel

Source: Facebook

The campaign body also named Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwual as director general of the national campaign management committee.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This committee has four directorates headed by deputy directors General. They are: Sen. Liyel Imoke (Operations), Prof. Adewale Oladipo (Admin), Raymond Dokpesi (Technical and Systems) and Okwesileze Nwodo (Research and Strategy).

Focus shifts from Wike as Atiku, PDP NWC storm office of another governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, September 14, paid a visit to Governor Seyi Makinde at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

Atiku who arrived in Oyo in the company of his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa and other PDP bigwigs was received by Governor Makinde's deputy, Bayo Lawal. Before Atiku addressed southwest PDP delegates in the state, Makinde led members of the National Working Committee (NWC) into a private meeting.

Among those in attendance were Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Jumoke Akinjide, Senator Biodun Olujimi, and former governors like Ayodele Fayose, Olusegun Mimiko, and Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

2023 presidency: Makinde reveals very painful fact about PDP's fate

Some days back, Makinde admitted that it would be impossible for the party to win the 2023 presidential election and restructure Nigeria if it cannot bring about the same change within its ranks.

Governor Makinde make this submission on Friday, September 9, when he commissioned the Umuakatawom-Osaa-Okea-Ohuru road in Obingwa LGA of Abia state.

Makinde used the avenue to debunk claims that he has been appointed as the chairman of the PDP governors forum in place of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto.

According to him, securing the chairmanship of the forum is not what he and some bigwigs of the party are fighting for, adding that he will turn down the offer if it is presented to him.

Source: Legit.ng