The Tuesday, September 13, heavy downpour, has led to the collapse of a bridge linking Ilawe- Ekiti to Ado-Ekiti in Southwest LGAs of Ekiti state

In fact, commuters, motorists including residents of the state, who ply the route due to the deplorable state of the Akure-Ado expressway, were left stranded and confused

Meanwhile, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Olusola Joseph who confirmed the development, urged motorists to use alternative routes

Motorists and commuters were stranded for several hours on Wednesday, September 14, after the collapse of a bridge linking Ilawe- Ekiti to Ado-Ekiti in Southwest local government areas of Ekiti State.

The Nation reports that the Ado-Ilawe road, which had served as an alternative access route to commuters due to the deplorable state of the Akure/ Ado road collapsed on Tuesday evening, September 13, after a heavy downpour.

On Wednesday, September 14, a portion of the Ado-Ilawe expressway in Ekiti state caved in. Photo credit: The Nation

What led to the collapse of the bridge in Ekiti state

The situation caused a major challenge to motorists and commuters, particularly farmers who ply the route on daily basis and cut off communities like Ilawe-Ekiti, Igbara Odo, Ogotun-Ekiti from other parts of the state.

Commuters coming into Ilawe-Ekiti from Ado-Ekiti and those travelling out of the ancient community were trapped with their vehicles stagnant as a result of the incident.

The situation, which forced some of the travellers to resort to trekking with their luggage to cross to the end of the bridge, was the same as of Wednesday afternoon.

All vehicles and motorcycles coming from Akure and traveling along the road are now being made to follow Ilawe-Igede en route Iyin to Ado-Ekiti.

Residents drop further details

A resident of the community, Bello Saka, described the situation as horrific and pathetic, noting that the commuters were subjected to harrowing experiences.

The Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Ajibade Alabi called on the Federal Ministry of Works, Federal Road Maintenance Agency, and the Ekiti State Government to come to the aid of the people in the area.

FRSC reacts

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Olusola Joseph has advised motorists to use alternative routes.

Joseph said the development makes it impossible for motorists to pass through the collapsed bridge.

He said:

“A bridge at the entry of Ilawe Ekiti from Ado just collapsed and the development makes it outrightly impossible for vehicles to pass through Ado – Igbara odo route.

“FRSC Officials are on the ground for traffic diversion. This will continue until the needful is done by the appropriate authorities. Ado – Iyin -Igede – Ilawe – Igbaraodo-Igbaraoke- Akure and Ado-Iju/Itaognolu-Akure.”

