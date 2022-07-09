Again, floods have taken over major areas in Lagos state and even sweeps away moving vehicles causing traffic as well

This is as three occupants in vehicles, in the Agege area of the state have been swept into a drainage

Meanwhile, rescue operations are ongoing by the officials of NEMA and LASEMA as well as fire service operatives

On Saturday, July 9, a major flood outbreak in Lagos wreaked havoc on residents of Orile-Agege, sweeping away moving vehicles with their occupants, Daily Trust reports.

The occupants – three in each of the vehicles – were driving along Fatoki street, Agege, when the flood swept them into a drainage.

Residents Frustrated As Flood Wreaks Havoc on Lagos, Sweeps Away Moving Vehicles With Occupants. Photo credit: The Punch

Source: Facebook

The affected residents

Two residents of Orile-Agege have also been declared missing, while four were rescued in the incident, The Punch report also added.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Rescuers from both the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and those from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) as well as those from the fire service were still searching for the two missing persons at the time of this report.

Residents Frustrated As Flood Wreaks Havoc on Lagos, Sweeps Away Moving Vehicles With Occupants. Photo credit: Gordon Patrick

Source: Twitter

Public Relations Officer of NEMA in the south-west region, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the unfortunate incidents, saying rescue officials were on ground.

Meanwhile, photos and videos of this development have been making rounds on the internet as Nigerians especially Lagos residents demand answers from concerned authorities and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

A video of this development was shared online on Twitter by Daily Trust.

Watch below;

Small businesses lose daily income, job opportunities to Lagos flood

The rainy season is upon Nigeria, and small businesses have been at the receiving end for the past two months, and one of those hurt by the downpour is Oluwatola Oyeyemi.

Oyeyemi operates agency banking/PoS business, as well as paint production under her family-owned venture, De Assurance, in Ikorodu, area of Lagos.

Prior to the rainy season, she makes an estimate of over N260,000 monthly from PoS business, as daily turnover runs into about N12,000, Legit.ng gathered from the young female entrepreneur.

After rainy season, prices of soft drinks to go up

Some retailers said Nigerians should get ready as prices of soft drinks will rise after the rainy season, as distributors will increase asking fee.

Legit.ng heard that prices of Pepsi, Coca-Cola and Bigi were dropped because of the rainy season, in order to encourage sales across Nigeria.

This comes after the lawmakers in Nigeria queried the Federal Inland Revenue Service as to why the soft drinks are not being taxed.

Source: Legit.ng