Sheikh Ahmed Gumi's spokesperson and lead negotiator between bandits and Abuja Kaduna train-bound hostage, Tukur Mamu, has been arrested in Cairo, the Egyptian capital

Mamu was reportedly arrested alongside his family on federal government order on Wednesday morning, September 7

Mamu was arrested with his family on their way to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj and was detained for 24 hours at the Cairo International Airport, Daily Trust reported.

Mamu, who has been reported as the spokesperson of the popular Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, is being repatriated back to Nigeria.

While speaking to journalists, Mamu said he left Nigeria on Tuesday, and after the Egyptian security agencies investigated him, he was found with nothing incriminating.

The former publisher also insinuated a plan by the federal government to get him detained in another country as it was done with the self-acclaimed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho, but the Egyptian government had found nothing incriminating that could warrant them to do that.

Mamu had pulled out of negotiating with bandits after allegedly claiming a threat to his life and attempted blackmail by the government.

The government has yet to reply to Mamu’s claim, but some people have accused him of conniving with terrorists, which he had denied the such allegation.

