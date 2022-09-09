Security operatives have released a list of incriminating items found in Tukur Mamu's house and office

FCT, Abuja - The department of state services (DSS) on Thursday, September 8, revealed that it found some incriminating materials in the home and office of the recently arrested Tukur Mamu.

Mamu, who is known as the spokesperson of the popular Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, is a lead negotiator for the release of some hostages abducted during the Kaduna-bound train attack, The Nation reported.

Why was Tukur Mamu arrested?

The publisher was arrested on Tuesday, September 6, by the security operatives in Cairo, the Egyptian capital, on his way to Saudi Arabia.

He was deported to Nigeria, and the DSS arrested him on his arrival at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano state, as “a person of interest.”

In a statement, Peter Afunanya, the spokesperson of the DSS, revealed that military accoutrements, large amounts of different currencies and financial transaction instruments were found in his home.

What are the incriminating instruments found with Tukur Mamu?

Afunanya maintained that the security operatives obtained a valid search warrant before carrying out the raid on his house while preparing his arraignment in court.

The statement reads, "So far, appropriate security agencies have executed valid search warrants on Mamu’s residence and office. During the processes, incriminating materials, including military accoutrements, were recovered.

“Other items are large amounts in different currencies and denominations as well as financial transaction instruments. While further investigations continue, Mamu will, sure, have a day in court.”

