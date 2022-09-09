Twitter has deleted a controversial tweet by Professor Uju Anya wishing Queen Elizabeth II a painful death hours before the monarch died

The popular microblogging site Twitter has deleted the tweets by Uju Anya, a lecturer at the Carnegie Mellon University, USA, over her controversial remarks regarding Queen Elizabeth II of England.

A few hours before the Queen’s death on Thursday, September 8, Anya had criticised the late monarch in a series of tweets and wished her “excruciating pain”.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the state banquet in her honour at Schloss Bellevue palace on the second of the royal couple's four-day visit to Germany on June 24, 2015. Photo: Sean Gallup

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian-born academic had accused the late monarch of sponsoring the “genocide” that led to her family being displaced.

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving r*aping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” she said.

Twitter, however, deleted the message hours after it was posted, explaining that the tweets violated its rules, TheCable reported.

Professor Uju Anya's tweets on Queen Elizabeth sparks outrage

Meanwhile, the Nigerian-born academic has come under fire on Twitter over her comments following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Her tweets drew the attention of many including Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, who condemned the position of Professor Anya.

Carnegie Mellon University, the American institution in which Anya lectures has also released a statement distancing itself from the professor’s comments.

“We do not condone the offensive and objectionable message posted by Uju Anya today on her personal social media account," the statement read in part.

“Nigeria’s modern history is nothing without you”: Buhari pays tribute to Late Queen Elizabeth II

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu of Nigeria has joined other world leaders and prominent people in the society to pay tribute and eulogise the late Queen Elizabeth II.

President Buhari in a statement issued late at night on Thursday by his media aide Malam Garba Shehu said:

“My family and I, and the more than 200 million Nigerians have learned with immense sadness of the passing of the Queen and the end of her unique and wonderful 70 year reign. Her late Majesty was the only British Sovereign known to 90 percent of our population.

