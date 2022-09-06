The speaker of the Ogun state house of assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, has been remanded in EFCC custody pending the time he would meet up with some bail conditions

Oluomo was asked to pay N300m, provide two sureties that are no less than level 16 in the federal civil servants and will submit their travel documents to the court

The lawmaker was arraigned alongside the director of finance and clerk of the house, Oladayo Samuel and Taiwo Adeyemi, as co-defendants

Ikeja, Lagos - Court has asked the embattled speaker of the Ogun state house of assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, to be remanded until he can fulfil an N300 million bail condition.

The judgement was issued by justice Daniel Osiagor of the federal high court sitting in Lagos on Tuesday, September 4, Vanguard reported.

Why EFCC arrests Oluomo, Ogun state house of assembly speaker?

The speaker was arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an allegation of N2.475 billion received from money laundering and forgery charges.

Osiagor also granted bail to the director of finance and clerk of the house, Oladayo Samuel and Taiwo Adeyemi. They were both arraigned as co-defendants to Oluomo on the same charges.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the 11-count charge the EFCC’s counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, levelled against them.

What are the bail conditions Oluomo have to meet before being freed?

Oluomo was granted N300 million bail with two sureties in the like sum, on the condition that one of whom must not be lower than a level 16 civil servant in the federal civil service.

But, Samuel and Adeyemo, the 2nd and 3rd defendants were admitted to bail in the sum of N100 million each with two sureties each, on the condition that one of whom must not be lower than level 14 in the civil service.

The sureties are required to possess landed properties within the court’s jurisdiction, and the Title documents are to be deposited with the court’s registrar with three-year tax clearance certificates and sworn to an affidavit of means.

All defendants must deposit their travel documents in the court’s registry.

