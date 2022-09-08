The President, Muhammadu Buhari, arrived in Lagos on Thursday to inaugurate the 12th Nigerian Navy Games as well as its new Sports Complex

On Thursday, September 8, President Muhammadu Buhari, arrived in Lagos state for the 12th Nigerian Navy Games, LAGOS 2022.

Declaring open the event, the president was spotted stepping out in a casual sportswear outfit.

He was captured as he descended from the podium after making a speech alongside his aides as he exchanged pleasantries with Navy officers at the event.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, September 8, arrived in Lagos for the 12th Nigerian Navy Games, LAGOS 2022. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

In a video shared by the Nigerian Tribune on its Twitter page, President Buhari was accompanied by Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state and they both rocked the same looks.

Watch the short video below;

Buhari's aide confirms the development

To further confirm the development, Buhari Sallau, an aide to the president also shared a video of President Buhari as he greets Vice Admiral A Aduwo (Rtd) (Chief of Naval Staff 1980–1983) and Vice Admiral J Ayinla (Rtd) (CNS 1998–1999), at the Nigerian Navy Sports Complex, #NavyTown, Ojo, Lagos.

Sallau wrote:

"Generals. Major General M Buhari (Rtd) greets Vice Admiral A Aduwo (Rtd) (Chief of Naval Staff 1980–1983) and Vice Admiral J Ayinla (Rtd) (CNS 1998–1999), at the Nigerian Navy Sports Complex, #NavyTown, Ojo,

"Lagos. Sept 8, 2022.

