The Niger Assembly on Thursday, September 8, impeached the majority leader, the deputy majority leader and the chief whip.

The Nation reports that the lawmakers, Saleh Ibrahim, Binta Mamman and Bello Ahmed, were replaced by the House immediately.

Their successors are Mohammed Abba Bala, the new majority leader, Madaki Malik Bosso as (deputy majority leader) and Salihu Tama Edati, the new chief whip.

Source: Legit.ng