The chairman of the Niger state chapter of the APC, Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, has been invited by the state house of assembly over allegedly missing 7 tractors

The chairman of the APC was said to be the state's commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs when contracts in relation to the tractors were awarded

While the tractors, while said to have not been returned to the government's care, he was said to have taken 3 of the tractors from the contractor, who was to refurbish and repair them

Minna, Niger - The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Niger state chapter, Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, has appeared before the state house of the assembly committee investigating 72 tractors allegedly missing.

According to Daily Trust, the allegedly missing tractors belonged to 25 local government areas in the state.

APC Chairman in Soup Over Missing Government’s Property, Lawmakers Kick Photo Credit: @daily_trust

Source: Twitter

Niger state house of assembly investigative committee invites APC chairman

The chairman of the committee, Malik Bosso, said the lawmakers invited the APC chairman after it was revealed that he signed a memo that was approved by the governor in relation to the award of a contract for the refurbishing of the tractors.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The tractors were contracted to Dogara Ga Allah Ventures for refurbishing and repair when the APC chairman was serving as commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs in the state.

The tractors are yet to be returned, he said.

APC chairman, commissioner, one other under probe in Niger

He added that the current commissioner of the same ministry, Abbas Bello, one Yahuza, had also been invited 3 times to speak their side of the story on the role they played in the contract but had yet to appear.

According to the investigative committee chairman, Bello initiated the contract when the APC chairman was the commissioner in the ministry.

The APC leader, also a former chairman of Munya LGA, was alleged to have taken 3 tractors from the contractor.

2023: APC in fresh crisis as Adamu refuses to obey Buhari’s order

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC, under the leadership of Abdullahi Adamu, has not paid the allowances of the electoral officers engaged in the party's primaries for the 2023 general elections.

The APC national chairman has also been reported to have defied President Muhammadu Buhari's order when he said candidates who stepped down during the party's convention in March should be refunded.

Investigation showed that the party made over N3bn during the convention, but it has not been paying its staff as when due for the last two months.

Source: Legit.ng