The wives of the APC presidential candidate and his running mate, Oluremi Tinubu and Hajia Nana Shettima will be meeting with the party's NWC on Thursday, September 8

The meeting will focus on the position of women in the 2023 campaign of the party, a credible source privy to the detail discloses

The source reveals that Tinubu and Shettima will meet with Betta Edu and Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim-led women wing of the party on their campaign plans and programmes.

FCT, Abuja - As the September 28 official campaign gets closer, the wife of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Oluremi Tinubu, will be meeting with the party's national working committee on Thursday, September 8.

Tinubu, according to sources, will be discussing the campaign strategy of the party’s women’s wing at its national secretariat, The Nation reported.

Tinubu, Shettima's wives to meet with APC leaders ahead of the September 28, campaign Photo Credit: Oluremi Tinubu

The senator will attend the meeting alongside the wife of the vice presidential candidate, Hajia Nana Shettima.

Why Tinubu and Shettima's wives are meeting APC leaders?

Just about 24 hours after the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his running mate, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima met with the party’s national working committee, their wives are also meeting them.

Though the meeting is slated to hold by 3pm today at the party’s national secretariat, it is not yet in the public domain.

However, it is learnt that the meeting is to afford the team the opportunity to synergise with the Betta Edu and Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim-led women wing of the party on their campaign plans and programmes.

