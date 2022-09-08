The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday, September 7, confirmed that Alhaji Tukur Mamu, a lead negotiator between terrorists and the passengers kidnapped on a Kaduna-bound train in March, was in its custody.

Mamu, according to Daily Trust, was arrested earlier in Cairo, Egypt, with his family members.

The DSS has confirmed the arrest of Malam Tukur Mamu, former negotiator of victims kidnapped from the Kaduna-bound train.

He was reportedly on his way to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj when he was detained at the Cairo International Airport for 24 hours and was repatriated back to Nigeria.

The DSS after picking him up at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano said he was in custody to answer critical questions on some security issues.

According to the security agency, Mamu's arrest in Cairo followed a request by Nigeria’s Military, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Community to their foreign partners.

Here are some things to know about the bandits’ negotiator, as profiled by Daily Trust:

Alhaji Tukur Mamu is married to four wives and blessed with 10 children Mamu is the Media Consultant to Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, a popular and controversial Islamic cleric based in Kaduna He has been arrested several times under previous administrations by security agencies over alleged controversial publications on his platform Mamu's newspaper company, located at Unguwar Sarki, had also been raided severally by security agencies He is a traditional title holder of Dan Iyan Fika in Yobe state He is into philanthropic activities for the less privileged in Kaduna

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mamu had spoken on his arrest, revealing that he was detained by Egyptian authorities in Cairo on his way to Sauda Arabia for lesser Hajj.

Mamu, who boasted that he is not afraid of the DSS, said he was certain that security agents were waiting to take him into custody in Kano state when he arrived in Nigeria.

He revealed that Cairo authorities detained him and his family members for a day and decided to send him back to Nigeria when they found nothing on him.

