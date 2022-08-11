No less than 31 states in Nigeria have enacted something than can be referred to as children's rights in their laws, while 5 others are yet to follow similar steps

UNICEF disclosed that the latest state that joined the list of states that have given rights to the children in their laws is Kebbi state

While commending the Kebbi state governor, UNICEF said it works to reach out to the world's most disadvantaged children

The United Nations International Children Education Fund (UNICEF) has said that so far, only 5 of 31 states in Nigeria are yet to enact what can be called Child Rights Act.

The international organisation for child advocacy made the revelation while commending the Kebbi state government for enacting the Child Protection Law, Nigerian Tribune reported.

The organisation maintained that UNICEF works to reach some world’s most advantaged children.

The states are listed below according to UNICEF:

Adamawa

Bauchi

Gomber

Kano

Zamfara

The communication specialist of UNICEF, Samuel Kaalu, commended the Kebbi state governor for taking the right step on children’s issues in the state.

“UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.”

