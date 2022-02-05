The Progressive Elements League (PEL) has lauded the senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Uba Sani over his performance

Uba Sani had set up mobilisation activities in the seven local governments that make up his constituency

The coalition noted that the senator has distinguished himself among the former representatives of the constituency at the NASS

Kaduna, Kaduna - A coalition of Kaduna civil society groups under Progressive Elements League (PEL) has said that Kaduna Central District Senator, Uba Sani has stood out as the best grassroots mobilizer in the political history of the state.

Legit.ng's regional reporter, Nasir Dambatta, reports that the convener of the coalition, Richard Augustine and its secretary, Abdulrazak Abdul-Rauf, who made the statement in reaction to recent major step up in mobilization activities across the seven local government areas that make up the Kaduna Central constituency by Uba Sani, said the drive was impressively marvelous.

A coalition has described Uba Sani as the best grassroots mobilizer in Kaduna state. Credit: Uba Sani.

Source: Facebook

Referring to the series of meetings held with various stakeholders and community leaders within the last one week, the coalition said Uba Sani would certainly be the man to beat in any calculation on the political future of the state.

Why Uba Sani is different among other politicians

The coalition said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"By every standard of judgment, Uba Sani has taken the lead in popularity with women and youth groups, artisans, the media and indeed the academia.

"For any politician in this day and time to be able to host about five major cross-social meetings that left Kaduna Central speechless, in just a few days, that include meetings with Women Leaders in the zone, with 'Yan Agaji (First Aid group) with Social Media goons and a strategic meeting with state, local government and ward executives is certainly very rare."

Senator Uba Sani laments Giwa killings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that following the gruesome killings of innocent people in Giwa local government area of Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani directed immediate assistance to the bereaved families of the 38 persons slain by bandits in the attacks on communities on Sunday, December 19.

It was reported that Sani pledged to do all he could to support the bereaved family as he said he shared their pain in this trying moment.

The federal lawmaker charged the security forces to take this latest act as an affront and deal decisively with those inhuman and blood-thirsty elements laying siege to communities.

Source: Legit.ng