It's official: Usman Barambu has been declared as the president-elect of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)

The Convention Planning Committee of the student body made the declaration in a communique issued on Monday, September 5

Barambu reportedly polled 292 votes to defeat his popular rival, Faruk Lawal, who polled just eight votes

The Convention Planning Committee of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has reportedly released the list of the winners of the Saturday, September 3 elections of the student body.

The election results, which went controversial on Saturday, following the emergence of two factional presidents, have finally been cleared of all controversy, The Punch reported.

Usman Barambu has been declared NANS president-elect by the Convention Committee. Photo credit: @SolaOmoniyi22

Legit.ng gathers that the committee declared Usman Barambu as the president-elect of the association after polling 292 votes to defeat his popular rival, Faruk Lawal, who polled just eight votes.

Other presidential contestants listed in the communique of the committee released on Monday, September 5, were Jibrin Idris (with four votes) and Nanven Haruna (two votes).

NANS election: Government 'largesse' tears association into two factions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the leadership of NANS were split into two factions following alleged millions of government largesse to secure votes for a preferred candidate, Usman Umar Barambu of Federal university Dutse, Jigawa state.

Legit.ng gathered three out of the five candidates vying for the position of NANS president were asked to step down for Barambu who has emerged victorious alongside Umar Farouk Lawal of Bayero University Kano, who is said to be the preferred candidate of the students.

A top member of the association who spoke to Legit.ng on the outcome of the NANS presidential election confirmed that the process was bastardised to the extent that some allegedly ineligible candidates who were earlier disqualified got waivers to content in the poll.

