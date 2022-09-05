Some parts of the Alimosho local government area will experience blackout for 10 consecutive days according to an announcement by Ikeja Electric, the electricity distribution company serving the LGA.

In a statement on Sunday, September 4, the Ikeja disco noted that the blackout which will begin on Tuesday, September 6 to Monday, September 15, will be experienced while it replaces old panels at its Igando injection substation, Vanguard reports.

The distribution company said in the statement that the upgrade is aimed at improving the quality and quantity of power in the area.

It stated:

”As part of our efforts at improving the quality and quantity of power supply, we have decided to replace old panels at our Igando Injection Substation.

“This exercise will last for ten (10) days, from Tuesday, 6th to Monday, 15th September 2022.

“We appeal for your understanding during this period. Thank you for allowing us to serve you.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Parts of the LGA to be affected are:

General Hospital

Obadore Egan Akesan Igando-Ikotun Agric Road New Igando

Source: Legit.ng