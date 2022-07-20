Nigeria's national grid has again collapsed for the 6th time in the year 2022, resulting in another blackout in the country

According to the report, only the Abuja distribution company (AEDC) could distribute 40Mw while others are distributing zero

Recall that Nigerians experienced a total blackout 2 times in March and April, while they experienced it 1 time in June

On Wednesday, July 20, the National grid collapsed to 40Mw around 12:23pm, marking the 6th time Nigerians will experience blackouts in 2022.

According to The Nation, the Abuja electricity distribution company (AEDC) is the only distribution company that recorded 40Mw at that material, while others are recoding 0Mw.

This will be the 6th time the national grid will be collapsing this year.

On Monday, June 13, The Cable reported the collapse of Nigeria’s electricity, which caused a blackout in states across the federation.

Then, many of the country’s distribution companies (DisCos) notified their customers about the development on their social media pages.

Some of the distribution companies, for instance, Eko electricity distribution company, informed its customers about the development via its Facebook page.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The company expressed regret about the system collapse from the national grid.

It said that it "has affected our entire network and impacted our ability to deliver optimum service. Please bear with us as we are working with our TCN partners on a swift resolution.”

Nigerians experienced a similar situation 2 times in April 2022 and March of the same year.

Source: Legit.ng