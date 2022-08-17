Nigerians resident in Ondo have been enjoined to work with the government to curb criminal activities in the state

This was revealed on Tuesday, August 16, by the commissioner for information and orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju

According to Ademola-Olateju, anyone who gives security agencies in Ondo useful information for the arrest of criminals will be rewarded with N50,000

Akure, Ondo - The Ondo state government has promised an incentive of N50,000 to indigenes who assist security agencies in arresting criminals, especially kidnappers.

This was agreed upon on Tuesday, August 16, during the weekly State Executive Council meeting, held in Akure, Vanguard reports.

Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, the commissioner for information and orientation, after the meeting, told journalists that the resolution is aimed at encouraging the participation of citizens with useful and timely information about criminal activities across the state.

Ademola-Olateju said:

“From now on, anyone who reports a crime and we follow the trail, and it leads to a successful prosecution of the criminal, that person will be offered a reward of fifty thousand naira.

“We want people in Ondo state to say something when they see something. We want our people to be proactive in the area of security to rid Ondo State of criminals, bandits and terrorists.”

The commissioner also spoke about the government's initiative of coming up with a toll-free line for this purpose.

Her words:

“The Toll-Free line is 0800-555-5555. Anybody can call to give security tips and report any criminal activities in his or her area."

Added to this, she vowed that the state government will do its utmost to protect anybody who reports or gives useful information about criminal activities in their area.

