Boko Haram terrorists have launched another deadly attack in Askira-Uba local government area of Borno state

The terrorists attacked a mosque in the early hours of Friday, September 2, and killed the Chief Imam and three others

Hon Bilyaminu Umar, the councillor representing Ngulde Ward, confirmed the attack on Sunday, September 4

Askira-Uba LGA, Borno state - Boko Haram terrorists have attacked a mosque in Borno, killing the Chief Imam of Gima and three other worshipers, according to a report by Daily Trust.

Legit.ng gathers that the attack which occurred on Friday, September 2, also left many people injured.

Boko Haram terrorists killed the Chief Imam of Gima and three other worshipers in a fresh attack. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

The terrorists, numbering about 20, invaded the Ngulde community of Askira-Uba local government area of Borno state.

They launched the attack early in the morning on Friday by opening fire on worshippers who had finished their Fajir prayers at the Mosque.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Boko Haram attack: Livestock, foodstuff looted

The terrorists also looted livestock and foodstuff and set ablaze two vehicles in the Ngulde community, which is located in some part of the Sambisa forest in the state.

The development was disclosed on Sunday, September 4, by the councillor representing Ngulde Ward, Hon Bilyaminu Umar.

“The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, September 2, 2022, after fajir prayers, claimed four (4) lives and left many with casualties, while properties and businesses worth millions of naira were also destroyed and carted away by the insurgents," Umar said.

The councillor said he has informed the deputy speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly Rt Hon, Engr Abdullahi Askira who had also promised to convey it to the state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

Boko Haram suffers heavy blow, over 70 terrorists, 5 commanders killed

In another report, no fewer than 70 suspected Boko Haram members have drowned in a river while trying to escape air bombardment by Operations Hadin Kai in Borno state.

Over 20 Boko Haram insurgents were killed on Thursday, September 1, in Sheruri village of Bama Local Government Area of Borno, by the Nigerian Army in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF).

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai also reportedly killed over 200 fighters of Boko Haram, including five of its commanders during the bombardment in Borno.

Source: Legit.ng