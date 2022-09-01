The troops of the Air Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai recorded a huge feat on Tuesday, August 30 and Wednesday, August 31

No fewer than 49 Boko Haram terrorists were reportedly killed as the troops, using two Super Tucano jets, bombed three hideouts in Sambisa Forest

The troops of the Air Task Force had in a recent operation killed Alhaji Modu, a “notorious leader” of Boko Haram

Bama LGA, Borno state - No fewer than 49 Boko Haram terrorists were killed when two Super Tucano jets bombed three hideouts in Sambisa Forest, Borno state, according to a report by Leadership.

The newspaper stated that multiple airstrikes were executed by the Air Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai on Tuesday, August 30 and Wednesday, August 31, at the terrorists’ camps in Gargash, Minna and Gazuwa, all in the Bama local government area.

Airstrikes executed by the Air Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai killed no fewer than 49 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state. Photo credit: @DefenseNigeria

Source: Twitter

An intelligence report obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in Lake Chad, indicates that the airstrikes targeted a moving truck of the terrorists in Gargash, killing all its occupants on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the combat aircraft took another turn attacking targets at another location given as Minna, scoring crucial hits on the hideouts and leading to the neutralisation of several Boko Haram fighters while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“On August 31, another airstrike was conducted in Gazuwa after intelligence surveillance revealed large presence of the fighters who were engaging in some sort of transactions," sources were cited as saying.

Nigerian Air Task Force kills "notorious Boko Haram leader", 27 other terrorists in Borno

In another related development, Troops of the Air Task Force (ATF), Operation Hadin Kai, killed Alhaji Modu, a “notorious leader” of Boko Haram.

Makama, a counter-insurgency expert, said Modu, popularly known as Bem Bem, was killed alongside 27 other Boko Haram terrorists in Borno.

He said Modu was killed on Wednesday, August 3, in military airstrikes in Mandara mountain, Gwoza LGA of Borno. Makama cited anonymous sources as saying that the operation followed credible intelligence reports indicating that the ISWAP fighters were converging in large numbers with the intention to conduct attacks.

Source: Legit.ng