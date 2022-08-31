Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president of Nigeria, has travelled to the United States to meet with his American counterpart, Kamala Harris

The vice president will be engaging Harris on partnership and support for Nigeria's energy transition plan, which was recently launched

Osinbajo will also be meeting with Jennifer Granholm, the energy secretary; secretary of the treasury, Janet Yellen; and David Malpass, the world bank group president.

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has left Abuja for the United States, where he would be engaging the government for partnership and support for the energy transition plan of Nigeria that was recently launched.

His spokesperson, Laolu Akande, disclosed this on Wednesday, August 31, who stated that the VP would meet with his US counterpart, Kamala Harris, The Cable reported.

Aside Harris, others Osinbajo will be meeting in US

Osinbajo is also expected to meet with Jennifer Granholm, who is the secretary of energy; secretary of the treasury, Janet Yellen; and David Malpass, the president of the world bank group.

The Nigerian government had last week launched its transition plan at a virtual.

The homegrown, data-backed and multi-pronged strategy are developed to attain 2060 net-zero emissions in 5 sectors: power, cooking, oil and gas, transportation and industry.

$410 billion is targeted by the country in its effort to deliver on the transition plan by 2060.

“Among other highlights, the plan needs at least $10 billion per annum above business as usual spending for effective implementation,” the spokesman said.

Source: Legit.ng