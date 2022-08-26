The Nigeria defence headquarters has said that the military has arrested 8 high-profile terrorists in the federal capital territory

The sting operation, according to the military head, was conducted by the guard brigade at the terrorists’ sleeper cell at Deidei Abbatoir, and Dukpa village in the Gwagwalada area council

The operation was conducted barely a month that 2 officers and 6 soldiers attached to the presidential guard were killed in an ambush by the terrorists

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian military has combed terrorist hideouts in Abuja, with 8 high profile suspects arrested in the community.

The Defence Headquarters disclosed this on Thursday, August 25, adding that the arrests were made at the terrorists’ sleeper cell at Deidei Abbatoir, an Abuja suburb and Dukpa village in Gwagwalada area council, The Nation reported.

Military arrests high-profile terrorists in Abuja Photo Credit: UGC

Source: Twitter

The troops of the Guard Brigade conducted the sting operation.

Recall that 2 officers and 6 soldiers attached to the presidential guards were killed in a terrorist ambush in the Bwari area of the federal capital territory (FCT) a month ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The sleeper cells in the FCT have been speculated to harbour members of Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

According to the director of defence media operation (DMO), Major-General Musa Danmadami, the raids were conducted on August 13.

“During the raid eight suspected terrorists were arrested, five AK47 rifles and three pump action guns were recovered."

How military clears 10 soldiers indicted for escape of kidnap kingpin, Wadume

Legit.ng earlier reported that sources within the military have revealed that the force authorities have refused to court-martial 10 soldiers allegedly involved in the escape of Bala Hamisu, aka Wadume.

The 10 soldiers allegedly assisted Wadume in escaping from the custody of the police's intelligence response team IRT.

The police have indicted the soldiers for attacking them while conveying the kidnap kingpin to Taraba state police headquarters on August 6, 2019.

During the attack, 3 policemen and 2 civilians were gunned down while 5 officers sustained injuries.

Wadume was later arrested at his hideout at the Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area in Kano state after the police special force and IRT, led by DCP Abba Kyari, launched a manhunt.

Source: Legit.ng