5 years of war have thrown a once bubble Bamenda, a Cameroonian city into a peace-begging city

Due to the war, Bamenda city is now a place of death and the only means of livelihood appeared to be selling coffins

The war is strictly between the English-speaking people and mainly the French-speaking government

Bamenda, Cameroon - Bamenda, a once bubble Cameroonian city is now crying for help over the ongoing war in the city for 5 years now.

The war, according to BBC Pidgin, is between the English-speaking people and mainly the French-speaking government.

Cameroonian city where coffin business thrives, Bamenda Photo Credit: @bbcnewspidgin

Source: Twitter

Why coffin business thrives in Cameroonian city, Bamenda

The city of Bamenda is now a place of death and the only business thriving in the area is the selling of coffins.

This is due to the fact that corpses are being thrown into the city from time to time.

Council workers are reported to be picking corps from mortuaries, streets and rivers and giving them poor burial.

It is now a blessing if a corp is buried - cemetery worker

A cemetery worker who bought 10 cheap coffins said it is now a blessing if a corpse is buried. The worker said,

"Na blessing if dem bury you at all, tok less of to call family and friends”.

The demand for coffins with special designs like bibles, cars and beer bottles in showing the kind of life the person lived, his interest and last wishes has reduced.

We no longer have expensive coffins in market due to demand - coffin worker

One coffin seller revealed that expensive coffins have left the market because there is no demand for them.

"Coffins wey dem bin dey sell for one million CFA francs [about $1,500, £1,270] don comot from market sake of say pipo no fit afford dem again,” the coffin seller noted.

The regular burial of young men and boys remains a bitter reminder of the uneasiness in Cameroon's English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest.

In 5 years, tens of thousands of people have died in the war, and over 1 million people have left the region by force to the french-speaking areas.

Another 80,000 people from the region are taking refuge in Nigeria.

