It is a piece of news that would sadden the heart of Enugu residents, as the lives of a groom and six wedding guests in Akutara village in Adani community were lost in one day

The state police command has confirmed the unfortunate incident and thereby urged residents to remain calm and assist the Force with necessary information

Reacting, Enugu state commissioner of police, Ahmed Ammani, maintained that a thorough investigation would unravel the cause of the incident that has also left eight persons hospitalized in the area

The Akutara village in the Adani community of Uzo-Uwani local government area of Enugu state has been thrown into mourning, following the mysterious death of a groom and six wedding guests in the community.

The state police command has confirmed the development, saying a full-scale investigation has be ordered into the incident, Leadership reported.

The Force also disclosed that eight other people including the bride were also receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the community, The Guardian report added.

The police command in the state has confirmed the sad development. Photo credit: Gov. Ugwuanyi News Update

Sources give further details

It was gathered that the victims had returned from a traditional wedding ceremony at Obollo-Eke in Udenu local government area of the State and were discovered dead the next day.

Sources added that the deceased and others may have been victims of inhaled carbon dioxide from a power generating set, which was brought to the veranda of a house where the victims passed the night on return from the wedding ceremony.

A source said the actual cause of the deaths will be ascertained when an autopsy is conducted on the dead bodies.

State police command react

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Enugu state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, has confirmed the sad development.

