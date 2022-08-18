A Nigerian man identified as Smith Akom Takema has gotten emotional after hearing news of his ex-girlfriend's demise

According to Smith, he had received several calls from her before her demise, but he ignored her

Sadly, he was subsequently informed that she had passed on, and he wished he had picked up when she called

Following the sad news of his former girlfriend's demise, a Nigerian man, Smith Akom Takema, has cried out on Facebook.

Smith, in a sad post on the platform, revealed that his ex-girlfriend had called him severally, but he snubbed her calls because he was 'scared of reestablishing contact with her.'

According to Smith, they both got married barely a year after breaking up with each other, so he decided to cut ties totally with her.

Sadly, barely a week after ignoring her calls, he was informed by her friend that she had passed on. Prior to her death, the young lady wished to speak to him, hence her reason for calling him severally.

Sharing his pain on Facebook, Smith said:

"My ex-girlfriend called me severally last week, and I didn't pick her call.. I married and the following year she married too after we broke up. Since then I saw her twice, last week my true caller identified her number, she called severally but I Ignored her call, I was scared of reestablishing contact with her again.

"Just yesterday I was informed by her friend that she is late, that they were together in the hospital and she asked after me and demanded for my number to speak to me, if I only I knew I would have the answer. I feel pained hearing about her death."

Nigerians console Smith

Kind Adanyi said:

"Very sad, you were only respecting your marriage, may her soul rest in peace."

Msen Takpi wrote:

"Lessons learnt. Pick, and hear from her first sometimes else. It mustn't be necessarily about the relationship."

Hull Brown remarked:

"You did nothing wrong if not that she's Dead now this post wouldn't have been necessary. May her soul rest in peace."

Joy Alu remarked:

"That's why i don't ignore calls Even from a Devil no matter what. May her soul rest in peace."

Sonter Michael reacted:

"Kai I feel the late pains too, may God forgive her and accept her gentle soul."

Nigerian man cries out after losing girlfriend to death

