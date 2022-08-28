The Funakaye Emirate Council has confirmed the death of the Emir of Funakaye in Gombe state, Alhaji Mu’azu Muhammad Kwairanga

A piece of news that would sadden the heart of many Nigerians, is the demise of the Emir of Funakaye in Gombe State, Alhaji Mu’azu Muhammad Kwairanga who died at the age of 43.

According to sources at the Funakaye Emirate Council, the emir died shortly after retiring to bed, on Saturday, August 27.

Daily Trust reports that the deceased’s last public function was on Saturday in Gombe where he attended the flag-off of the distribution of food items to vulnerable groups by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami.

The Emir of Funakaye in Gombe State, Alhaji Mu’azu Muhammad Kwairanga, has died at the age of 43. Photo credit: Ismaila Uba Misilli

Source: Facebook

Alhaji Mu’azu Muhammad Kwairanga attended important events before his demise

On Friday, August 26, he was at the opening ceremony of the newly constructed Kaltungo Central Mosque in Kaltungo LGA of the state.

He also attended the commissioning of the phase I of the newly reconstructed Gombe-Yola Road in Kumo town of Akko LGA of the state.

The late Kwairanga on Saturday, where he attended a function with the minister of communications and digital economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami. Photo credit: Lamido Kagarko

Source: Facebook

He was said to have held a meeting with officials of Funakaye branch of the Jama’atul Izalatul Bidi’a Wa Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) at the palace until Magrib prayer, which he observed in congregation at the palace Mosque.

Palace reacts to Alhaji Mu’azu Muhammad Kwairanga's demise

A palace source stated that:

“He later retired to his bed, but around 12am the sad news was relayed to us about the deceased of the emir.”

Late Mu’azu Kwairanga Mu’azu was appointed as the third Emir of Funakaye on June 2, 2021, 13 days after the demise of his elder brother, late Abubakar Muhammad Kwairanga.

Late Mu’azu Kwairanga a descendant of late Modibbo Bubayero, the founder of Gombe Emirate, was born on April 20, 1979 to late Muhammad Kwairanga Abubakar, the first Emir of Funakaye.

Burial rites of the monarch

Funeral prayers for the deceased will take place at his palace by 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 28.

He is survived by one wife and five children.

