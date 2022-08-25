The Joint Union Congress of the Police Service Commission has issued a fresh notice to the management of the PSC

In a recent interview, the union's chairman, Mr Adoyi Adoyi maintained that IGP Usman Baba and other police bodies have failed the union in the discharge of its responsibility

Meanwhile, this development arose due to the disagreement between the union, the chairman of the commission, IGP Baba and others over the 2022 recruitment of constables and officers

The Joint Union Congress of the Police Service Commission (PSC) has issued a notice of indefinite strike to the commission's management over a breach of agreement.

According to The Punch, the union noted that the strike will commence with effect from Monday, August 29, 2022.

Police commission union declares indefinite strike over breach of aggreement. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The union's chairman gives reason

Chairman of the Joint Service Union, PSC chapter, Mr Adoyi Adoyi, made this disclosure in an interview with the newspaper on Thursday, August 25.

The notice is coming amidst disagreement between workers of the commission, the chairman of the commission, Mr Musiliu Smith, and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, on which body should be responsible for recruitment, promotion, and appointment of constables and officers.

IGP Baba, others are at fault, Mr Adoyi says

He noted that the IGP and other police chiefs in connivance with the chairman of the PSC, have overruled the constitutional duty of the PSC.

Adoyi added that the IGP has allegedly taken it upon himself to carry out the functions of the PSC in flagrant disregard of the Nigeria constitution, a verdict of the Appeal Court, and the authorities of the PSC.

Adoyi said:

“We’re embarking on an indefinite strike from Monday, August 29, to show how discontent with the way the PSC is being run by the chairman of the commission, and the flagrant disregard for the constitution, the court of law, and the PSC by the IGO, Usman Baba.”

