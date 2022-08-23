The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), and its supervisory body, the Police Service Commission (PSC) are on verge of an imminent feud

The commission recently announced the commencement of registration of new constabularies

Following this announcement, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) through its spokesperson denied the registration exercise

FCT, Abuja - There is a brewing feud between the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and the police supervising agency, the Police Service Commission.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, the feud between both parties is due to the disparities and differences they both have in the recruitment process of new constabularies.

The online newspaper recalled that both entities had been involved in a similar feud in 2021 where they both dragged the case to court to determine who had the sole responsibility to oversee the recruitment of constabularies.

Legit.ng gathered that after many proceedings in the law court, the case went in favour of the IGP.

However, the matter has since been ignited again following the announcement by the police commission to commence the 2022 batch of Constables recruitment, a publication the Nigerian Police Force denied.

How NPF debunked recruitment announcement

The Nigerian Police Force, in a statement issued in Abuja by its spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi denied the publication stating that it has no affiliations with the Nigerian Police Force.

The state read:

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the public that it has not commenced the recruitment process for the 2022 batch of Constables into the Nigeria Police Force contrary to a publication by the PSC.

“The Police similarly states unequivocally that the advert has no connection with the Nigeria Police Force nor is it in tandem with the Police recruitment process.

“The publication should be disregarded in all its entirety.”

While urging the general public to disregard the publication by the commission, the police spokesperson stated that the website for registration stipulated in the publication is in no way connected to the Nigerian Police Force.

Mr. Adejobi, however, noted that if a major announcement will be made for the recruitment of new constabularies, it will come directly from the NPF and will be publicized on national dailies and the official social media account of the police.

