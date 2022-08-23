Nigerian students have been given a beacon of hope as ASUU plans to meet on Monday, August 29, to decide on the government's offer to call off the six-month-old strike

The outcome of the meeting would also determine whether the government would proscribe the union as being contemplated

However, ASUU national chairman, Emmanuel Osodeke, said the government offer was only on the newspaper, and nothing has been officially presented to the union

The academic staff union of universities (ASUU) will hold its national executive council (NEC) meeting on Monday, August 29, to decide on the offer of the federal government to call off the ongoing strike.

According to Vanguard, the meeting would be decisive and may determine whether the government would proscribe the union as being contemplated.

A member of the NEC who spoke in anonymity said whatever decision the union will take will prioritize the university system’s interest.

Government's offer is only in newspaper, no official offer yet - ASUU alleges

However, the national president of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke, said the union was yet to officially get any offer from the government against the government’s claim.

“We have been negotiating with them through collective bargaining and whatever they have should not be made to us on the pages of newspapers. It should be done the way it is expected to be done. Our main problem with the government is that there is trust deficit. They will say something and will do another thing,” ASUU alleges

However, there are indications that the NEC meeting could make the federal government come down on the union if the strike continues.

The union commenced industrial action on Monday, February 14, and extended it for another four weeks three weeks ago. The extension will end on Monday next week.

Why ASUU may be proscribed any time soon - sources reveal powerful details

Legit.ng earlier reported that multiple sources within the presidency have revealed that the federal government may opt for proscribing ASUU, who have been on strike for over six months

According to a source, the academic union is bent on crippling the education sector despite the government's offers for the academic body

Trade union act and trade disputes act made provision for the proscription of ASUU as the union has allegedly refused to be patriotic

