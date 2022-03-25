Nigerians have been called upon to desist from attacking staff of electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) in their areas

The call was made by the leadership of the Jos Electricity Distribution during a consultative forum in Otukpo, Benue state

JEDC also urged residents and consumers of electricity to ensure that their facilities are metered in line with government policy on the metering process

The managing director of the Jos Electricity Distribution (JEDC), MammanLafia Umar, on Friday, March 25, called on customers to take advantage of the Meters Access Providers (MAP) programme to ensure their facilities are metered.

Speaking during a consultative forum in Otukpo, Benue state, Umar represented by the Otukpo Regional Manager, Joseph Kwaghgba, urged electricity consumers to embrace the policy to be metered.

Jos DISCO has appealed to residents in their coverage area to desist from molesting its staff and officials Photo: Adams Ifegbu

He said JEDC is determined to ensure every household and business facility are metered in line with the federal government's policy.

Umar noted that under phase zero of the national mass metering programs, over 99,739 customers were metered.

Confirming the availability of MAP, Umar said that the JEDC intends to meter over 25,000 electricity consumers within the next 60 days.

The MD, while explaining the benefits of MAP to customers revealed that they would have their premises metered within 10 days after payment confirmation.

He said estimated bills would be eliminated just as it would lead to better energy management by customers.

He explained further that metered customers would only pay for what they consumed adding that Customers would be metered at no cost because the meter cost will be refunded through energy credits amongst other things.

In his presentation, the head, metering, Engineer Felix Shalzin, reeled out the importance of prepaid meters distributed by the MAP metering process.

Making an application for MAP meters

According to him the first thing a customer should do was to visit the customer care office of the JEDC to obtain the application form free of charge or go to visit their website to fill out the form and submit it.

He said after submission there would be site verification by the company's meter technical team for pre-installation survey to ascertain phase-type.

Adamu further explained that the company's team would generate RRR showing meter amount to the customer via SMS/email for payment at any bank of customer's choice.

Thereafter, he explained that the customer is expected to get a payment receipt from the bank and after payment confirmation, the premises will be metered in 10 days.

Effects of vandalism and molestation of DISCO staff

In his presentation, the Head of Security of the company, Musa Abdullahi discussed the negative effects of vandalism on the community and the company called for community policing to stem the menace of vandals.

On his part, the regional network, Yohanna Gyang who decried molestation of the staff by some consumers calls for a change of attitude.

Also speaking, the taskforce regional manager, Gboko, Olaniyi called on customers to always pay for their consumed energy.

He said:

"Energy is not free. I am sure you are all aware that the electricity subsidy has been removed by the federal government.

"It is the money you are paying that is being used in servicing the value chain. Refusal to pay will affect the entire chain. The money does not belong to JED Plc alone."

Despite unreliable power supply, the Nigerian govt says exporting electricity to Benin, Niger strategic

Nigeria has continued to sell electricity to neighbouring countries despite many Nigerian homes not having access to power.

Recently, Nigeria's electricity generation collapsed to 3,876MW, its lowest level in months and has remained below 5,000mw when the country needs over 28,000mw.

According to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Nigeria has a total of 8, 310,408 registered active electricity customers.

Barely 24 hours after it was restored national grid packs up again

The cause of the lack of electricity across the country in the past week had been attributed to the collapse of the national grid.

The national grid was said to have collapsed within 24 hours after it was restored by some officials.

Sources said a report showed that the power plants were operating before the grid system collapsed and were active as of 5 pm on Tuesday, March 15.

